Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, center, and home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott watch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, center, and home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott watch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Updated 4 minutes ago
Aaron Judge has hit his 50th home run of the season, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels.

With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York's deficit to one in a 4-3 loss.

Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets.

The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.

