Judge halts planned Friday execution of Kansas girl's killer

“It is undisputed that a prescription is required to dispense pentobarbital in the ordinary course," she wrote. “It is also undisputed that the government has not obtained a prescription — nor does it intend to — for the use of pentobarbital in Nelson's execution.”

But Chutkan said that under previous court decisions, when pentobarbital is being used for an execution it is still subject to the requirements in the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act so a prescription is required.

“The court hereby enjoins Defendants from executing Keith Nelson until they have met the requirements of the FDCA,” Chutkan wrote.

The government has argued that pentobarbital is not subject to the act when used for lethal injections. It can appeal Chutkan's ruling. It did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment before business hours Thursday.

Nelson pleaded guilty in 2001 and was sentenced to death in the 1999 kidnapping, rape and killing of Pamela Butler. The 10-year-old was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home when Nelson abducted her. He later raped her before strangling her to death with a wire.