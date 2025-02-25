Breaking: Shaky Knees Festival reveals 2025 artist lineup
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge gives Trump administration two days to release billions of dollars in blocked foreign aid

A federal judge has given the Trump administration less than two days to release billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid
Retired United States Agency for International Development worker Julie Hanson Swanson, left, join supporters of USAID workers outside the USAID's Bureau of Humanitarian affairs office in Washington, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Retired United States Agency for International Development worker Julie Hanson Swanson, left, join supporters of USAID workers outside the USAID's Bureau of Humanitarian affairs office in Washington, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday gave the Trump administration less than two days to release billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid, saying the administration had given no sign of complying with his nearly two-week-old court order to ease its funding freeze.

The lawsuit was filed by nonprofit organizations over the cutoff of foreign assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development and State Department, which followed a Jan. 20 executive order by President Donald Trump targeting what he portrayed as wasteful programs that do not correspond to his foreign policy goals.

Nonprofit groups and businesses that receive federal money for work abroad said the freeze breaks federal law and has shut down funding for even the most urgent life-saving programs abroad. Those USAID and State partners say the administration has stiffed them on billions of dollars in money already owed, forcing them to lay off tens of thousands of staffers and pushing some organizations toward financial ruin.

U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali on Feb. 13 had ordered the administration at least temporarily to get funding flowing again, including to make good on its bills. Despite the order, USAID staffers and the businesses and nonprofit groups say they know of no payments that have gotten through.

“I’m not sure why I can’t get a straight answer from you on this: Are you aware of an unfreezing of the disbursement of funds for those contracts and agreements that were frozen before Feb. 13," the judge asked Indraneel Sur, the lawyer for the government. “Are you aware of steps taken to actually release those funds?”

“I’m not in a position to answer that,” Sur said.

The case had been brought by the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Global Health Council, representing health organizations receiving U.S. funds for work abroad. They had asked Ali to find the Trump administration in contempt of his earlier order.

It's the second time a judge has found the Trump administration did not follow a court order. U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell in Rhode Island also found this month that the administration had not fully unfrozen federal grants and loans within the U.S., even after he blocked sweeping plans for a pause on trillions of dollars in government spending.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

Trump administration is flouting an order to temporarily lift a freeze on foreign aid, judge says

Judge clears way for Trump administration to pull thousands of USAID staffers off the job

Federal judge considering a request to further block Trump administration from freezing funds

The Latest

A sign warning of measles is posted on a glass door as a patient checks in for an appointment in the family medicine wing of at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Odessa, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Measles case continue to rise in rural parts of West Texas, with 124 confirmed

2m ago

As DeSantis talks up his wife as next Florida governor, here's what to know about Casey

3m ago

The Latest: 21 employees resign from DOGE, refusing to ‘dismantle critical public services’

3m ago

Featured

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds

Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.

Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness

The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.