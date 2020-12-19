Judge gives Milwaukee's ousted police chief job back

Morales’ attorney Franklyn Gimbel told the newspaper that Morales was “delighted with his victory” and that they would be “exploring carrying out the judge’s ruling.”

Mayor Tom Barrett’s spokeswoman said his office was consulting with the city attorney.

Meanwhile, the commission continues to search for a permanent police chief after deadlocking on two external candidates.

Commissioners had criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis.