Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the third-fastest New York Yankees player to reach 500 extra-base hits with a three-run homer in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig.
Judge lined a 1-1 fastball from Merrill Kelly to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The two-time AL MVP added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning as the Yankees moved ahead 7-3 and has five homers and 15 RBIs in six games this season.
Judge has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games.
DiMaggio reached 500 extra-base hits in 853 games and Gehrig in 869.
Bob Meusel is fourth at 1,091, followed by Robinson Cano (1,130) and Mickey Mantle (1,138).
Credit: AP
