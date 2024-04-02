Judge expands Trump's gag order after ex-president's social media posts about judge's daughter

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump's hush-money criminal case on Monday declared his daughter off-limits to the former president's rancor, expanding a gag order days after Trump assailed and made false claims about her on social media.

Judge Juan M. Merchan said the gag order he issued last week did not include members of his family, but Trump's subsequent attacks on his daughter warranted including them.

“This pattern of attacking family members of presiding jurists and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose,” Merchan wrote. “It merely injects fear in those assigned or called to participate in the proceedings that not only they, but their family members as well, are ‘fair game,’ for Defendant's vitriol."