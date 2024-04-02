Nation & World News

Judge expands Trump's gag order after ex-president's social media posts about judge's daughter

The judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal case has expanded the former president’s gag order Monday after the former president assailed the judge’s daughter and made a false claim about her on social media last week
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan criminal court, Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. A New York judge has scheduled an April 15 trial date in former President Donald Trump's hush money case. Judge Juan M. Merchan made the ruling Monday.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan criminal court, Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. A New York judge has scheduled an April 15 trial date in former President Donald Trump's hush money case. Judge Juan M. Merchan made the ruling Monday.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump's hush-money criminal case on Monday declared his daughter off-limits to the former president's rancor, expanding a gag order days after Trump assailed and made false claims about her on social media.

Judge Juan M. Merchan said the gag order he issued last week did not include members of his family, but Trump's subsequent attacks on his daughter warranted including them.

“This pattern of attacking family members of presiding jurists and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose,” Merchan wrote. “It merely injects fear in those assigned or called to participate in the proceedings that not only they, but their family members as well, are ‘fair game,’ for Defendant's vitriol."

Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan, is a Democratic political consultant. Prosecutors had urged Merchan to clarify or expand his gag order after Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Loren Merchan “makes money by working to ‘Get Trump,’” and wrongly accused her of posting a social media photo showing him behind bars.

The trial, which involves allegations Trump falsified payment records in a scheme to cover up negative stories during his 2016 presidential campaign, is scheduled to begin April 15. Trump denies wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump's lawyers had fought the gag order and its expansion, arguing that Trump was engaging in protected political campaign speech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Driver arrested after SUV breaches FBI gate in Chamblee2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves smash White Sox in rain-shortened series opener
2h ago

Credit: Douglas County

Judicial watchdog wants metro Atlanta judge off the bench

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Atlanta’s Black chefs share mixed reactions to Keith Lee’s upcoming ‘Redemption Tour’
1h ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Atlanta’s Black chefs share mixed reactions to Keith Lee’s upcoming ‘Redemption Tour’
1h ago

Credit: Brandy Pruett

Security guard shot at Atlanta bar out of hospital, vows to return to work
The Latest

Credit: AP

Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond to avert asset seizure as he appeals NY fraud...
1m ago
Cargo ship's owner and manager seek to limit legal liability for deadly bridge disaster...
19m ago
THE LATEST
Israel ends raid on Gaza hospital; Iran says strike kills 2 generals in Syria
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket