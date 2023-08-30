BreakingNews
Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit

Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers' defamation case and orders him to pay fees

A federal judge has held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, entering a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and ordering him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers' fees.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea’ ArShaye Moss, as part of their lawsuit.

Their complaint from December 2021 accused Giuliani, one of Donald Trump's lawyers and a confidant of the former Republican president, of defaming them by falsely stating that they had engaged in fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The ruling enables the case to move forward to a trial in federal court in Washington to determine any damages that Giuliani must pay. He will have a “final opportunity” to produce the requested information, known under the law as discovery, or face additional sanctions if he fails to do so.

In the meantime, Howell said, Giuliani and his business entities must pay more than $130,000 in attorneys' fees and other costs.

“Donning a cloak of victimization may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery in a straight-forward defamation case, with the concomitant necessity of repeated court intervention,” Howell wrote.

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, said in a statement that the judge's ruling "is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system, where the process is the punishment. This decision should be reversed, as Mayor Giuliani is wrongly accused of not preserving electronic evidence that was seized and held by the FBI.”

Last month, Giuliani conceded that he made public comments falsely claiming the election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 election, but he contended that the statements were protected by the First Amendment.

___

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter/com/etuckerAP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit26m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia braces for Hurricane Idalia
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago
The Latest
Hurricane Franklin nears Bermuda as a Category 2 storm
12m ago
Gabon's wealthy, dynastic leader thought he could resist Africa's trend of coups. He...
12m ago
Soldiers in Gabon say they've seized power and detained a president whose family ruled...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
14h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top