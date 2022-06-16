Judge: Documents in Sanford investigation should be public

Judge James Power wrote that affidavits supporting search warrants should be made public under South Dakota law. But he said they would remain sealed until Sanford and his attorneys decide whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email last month to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time in order to seek relief from the Supreme Court. Hegge didn't immediately reply to an email Thursday.