ajc logo
X

Judge: Documents in Sanford investigation should be public

National & World News
1 hour ago
A South Dakota judge has ruled there’s no basis to keep sealed documents related to a child pornography investigation of billionaire banker and philanthropist T

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge ruled Thursday that there's no basis to keep sealed documents related to a child pornography investigation of billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

Judge James Power wrote that affidavits supporting search warrants should be made public under South Dakota law. But he said they would remain sealed until Sanford and his attorneys decide whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email last month to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time in order to seek relief from the Supreme Court. Hegge didn't immediately reply to an email Thursday.

The South Dakota attorney general's office declined to file charges against Sanford following the investigation, saying it found no "prosecutable offenses" within the state's jurisdiction, according to a court document filed last month.

South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.

The investigation was first reported in 2020 by ProPublica and the Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to affidavits.

The 86-year-old Sanford is the state’s richest man, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children5h ago
Delta pilots voice frustration over schedules, flight cancellations
1h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
4h ago
Ousted white lieutenant sues Gwinnett sheriff claiming race discrimination
1h ago
Ousted white lieutenant sues Gwinnett sheriff claiming race discrimination
1h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
8h ago
The Latest
AP Interview: Biden says recession is 'not inevitable'
1m ago
Germany steps up calls to save energy as Russia reduces gas
2m ago
Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing men
2m ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
9h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top