Judge dismisses harassment lawsuit against Wynn Resorts

In the order dismissing the lawsuit, Judge James C. Mahan agreed with another judge's earlier ruling that the women did not sufficiently justify their need to file their lawsuit anonymously using pseudonyms.

The women said in court filings that they chose to file anonymously because of fear of legal retaliation by Wynn, potentially being ostracized in their workplace and sensitive details that would upend their lives if made public.

Mahan also said the women did not sufficiently make their case in the complaint, using “generalized and vague statements without individualized factual support for their allegations.”

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it can be refiled.

Phone and email messages seeking comment from the women's attorneys, Wynn Resorts and attorneys for Wynn Resorts were not immediately returned Friday night.

The lawsuit was originally filed in a Nevada court in September 2019 but was moved to a federal court a month later.

Wynn Resorts paid a $20 million fine in February 2019 to settle a Nevada gambling regulatory probe of claims that executives failed to investigate sexual misconduct claims against Wynn before he resigned. Massachusetts gambling regulators then levied a $35 million fine against the company two months later for failing to disclose years of allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn.