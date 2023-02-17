Judge denies Baffert request to reverse Churchill Downs ban

“Failing to punish trainers whose horses test positive in marquee races could harm (Churchill Downs, Inc.'s) reputation and the integrity of their races,” Jennings wrote.

A message left with Brewster was not immediately returned.

Among Baffert’s top 3-year-olds this season are Arabian Knight and Cave Rock. Arabian Knight is owned by Saudi Arabian businessman Amr Zedan. Jennings wrote that an affidavit given to the court states that Zedan will move his horses to another trainer if Baffert remained banned by Churchill Downs.

While Baffert is banned from the first of the Triple Crown races, he's eligible to run horses in Maryland at the Preakness and in New York at the Belmont Stakes. His one-year suspension by the New York Racing Association expired in January.

Churchill Downs had wanted the case dismissed, citing nine failed tests by Baffert-trained horses as justification for disciplining horse racing’s most visible figure. The list of violators includes 2020 Kentucky Oaks third-place finisher Gamine, who was ultimately disqualified.

Medina Spirit failed his test for having in his system the regulated medication corticosteroid betamethasone, which Baffert and Brewster have argued came from an ointment rather than an injection.

Track president Mike Anderson said the decision by Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen stemmed from Baffert’s “refusal to take responsibility for repeat violations.”

