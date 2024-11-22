Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge delays Trump hush money sentencing in order to decide where case should go now

A judge has confirmed that President-elect Donald Trump won’t be sentenced this month in his hush money case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to make comments to members of the media after a jury convicted him of felony crimes for falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election, at Manhattan Criminal Court, May 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to make comments to members of the media after a jury convicted him of felony crimes for falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election, at Manhattan Criminal Court, May 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge confirmed Friday that President-elect Donald Trump won't be sentenced this month in his hush money case, instead setting a schedule for prosecutors and his lawyers to expand on their ideas about what to do next.

Amid a flurry of filings in the case since Trump's election win this month, it had already become clear that the Nov. 26 sentencing date wouldn't hold. Judge Juan M. Merchan's order Friday formalized that without setting a new one.

He called for more filing from both sides over the next 2 1/2 weeks about how to proceed in light of Trump's impending return to the White House.

Trump's lawyers want the case to be dismissed outright, and immediately. They have said that it otherwise will interfere with his presidential transition and duties.

Prosecutors have indicated that they're open to putting the case on hold, perhaps as long as he's in office, but they don't want it to be scrapped altogether. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, has said the solution needs to balance the obligations of the presidency with "the sanctity of the jury verdict."

Bragg's office declined to comment on Friday's ruling. Trump spokesperson and incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung hailed it as “a decisive win” for Trump.

Trump, a Republican, was convicted in May of falsifying his business' records to disguise the true nature of a chain of payments that provided $130,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels. She received it, through Trump's then-lawyer, in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

The payout was meant to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with the married Trump a decade earlier. He denies her claim and says he did nothing wrong.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Donald Trump's lawyers urge judge to ignore prosecutors and dismiss hush money conviction
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republicans on House Ethics reject for now releasing report on Matt Gaetz
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Anxiety and dismay inside the Justice Department after Trump taps Gaetz as attorney...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pakistani city mourns 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed in a gun attack8m ago
Today he is a high school football player. Soon he'll be a Buddhist lama in the Himalayas12m ago
Christmas TV movies are in their Taylor Swift era, with two Swift-inspired films airing...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season1h ago
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights