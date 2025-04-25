Nation & World News
Judge declares mistrial in Hockey Canada sexual assault case

A judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team
Cal Foote, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018, arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ontario, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cal Foote, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018, arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ontario, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 hour ago

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team.

The ruling from a judge in Ontario means a new trial will be held for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

The trial began Wednesday and the prosecution's first witness only briefly took the stand before testimony was put on hold for legal arguments that took place in the absence of the jury.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia brought jurors back Friday morning and informed them that they were being discharged.

The charges against the players relate to an encounter that took place in a hotel room in Ontario in June 2018 when many of the team's members were in London for a Hockey Canada gala.

Alex Formenton, second from right, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018, arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ontario, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP)

Carter Hart, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018, arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ontario, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP)

Michael McLeod, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018, arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ontario, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dillon Dube, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018, arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ontario, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP)

Michael McLeod, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018, arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ontario, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP)

