Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border

Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under Title 42, a public health provision that denies them a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette, Louisiana, ordered that the restrictions stay in place while a lawsuit led by Arizona and Louisiana — and now joined by 22 other states — plays out in court.

Summerhays sided with the states in ruling that President Joe Biden's administration failed to follow administrative procedures requiring public notice and time to gather public comment on the plan to end the restrictions. And he said the states made the case that they would suffer harm if the restrictions end.

The judge cited what he said were the government’s own predictions that ending the restrictions would likely increase border crossings threefold, to as many as 18,000 daily. That, he added, would result in more migrants being processed in congregate settings where contagious disease can be spread. “The record also includes evidence supporting the Plaintiff States’ position that such an increase in border crossings will increase their costs for healthcare reimbursements and education services. These costs are not recoverable," Summerhays wrote.

The White House said it disagreed with the ruling but would comply while it is appealed. “The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the Centers for Disease Control, not with a single district court,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The case goes next to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has ruled against key Biden administration policies in the past. The court is dominated by Republican nominees, including six nominated by former President Donald Trump, who also appointed Summerhays.

Title 42 largely affects people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, many of whom have been waiting in Mexican border towns after being denied the right to seek asylum by the U.S. government. Mexico has agreed to accept migrants from those three Central American countries who were turned back by the U.S. and last month also started taking in limited numbers of Cubans and Nicaraguans.

About 15 migrants crossed the Río Grande to Eagle Pass, Texas, in waist-deep water minutes after the ruling Friday. They included Nicaraguans who were unaware of Title 42 and who were pleased that people from their country were generally spared from the policy.

“Thank God we have that advantage,” said Maynor Zuniga, 25, who was all smiles while waiting under an international bridge to Piedras Negras, Mexico, for Border Patrol agents to arrive.

Title 42 is the second major Trump-era policy to deter asylum at the Mexican border that was jettisoned by Biden, only to be revived by a Trump-appointed judge.

An American Civil Liberties Union attorney derided the decision.

“Title 42 may only be used for public health purposes, but the States that brought this lawsuit appear to care only about COVID restrictions when they involve asylum seekers and are using the case as a transparent attempt to manage the border," said Lee Gelernt. "That hypocrisy should not be rewarded.”

Rep. Raul Ruiz, a Democrat from California and chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said the ruling was “outrageous, ridiculous, and erodes our asylum system."

Republican members of Congress hailed the ruling.

“The Courts are once again getting it right," said North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Even some in Biden's party supported keeping the pandemic restriction in place.

“Today’s decision does not change the fact that there is a crisis at the border and there must be a detailed plan that can be implemented before Title 42 is lifted," said Sen. Mark Kelley, an Arizona Democrat who is facing a tough reelection challenge.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on whether to allow the administration to force asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. That case, challenging a policy known as “Remain in Mexico,” originated in Amarillo, Texas. It was reinstated in December on the judge’s order and remains in effect while the litigation plays out.

___

Spagat reported from Eagle Pass, Texas. Associated Press reporters Julie Watson in Tijuana, Mexico, and Alan Fram and Mike Balsamo in Washington, contributed to this report.

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S., remove their shoelaces and others personal items while under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S., remove their shoelaces and others personal items while under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Ana Rita Pinales, 28, from the Dominican Republic, right, and other migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S., are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Ana Rita Pinales, 28, from the Dominican Republic, right, and other migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S., are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption A Border Patrol agent instructs migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption A Border Patrol agent instructs migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption A Border Patrol agent instructs migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption A Border Patrol agent instructs migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption A Border Patrol agent instructs migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption A Border Patrol agent instructs migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Personal items lie on the ground that were left behind by migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States and taken into custody of the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Caption Personal items lie on the ground that were left behind by migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States and taken into custody of the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, waits for her turn to take a shower at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, waits for her turn to take a shower at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on as her children play with others at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on as her children play with others at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Figueroa has spent two years trying to reach a safe place for her family and was praying the judge would lift the order. Figueroa left Honduras in 2019 after gangs killed her uncle and threatened her three sons. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption A boy from Honduras runs past tents set up at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption A boy from Honduras runs past tents set up at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull