Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in grants awarded to three climate groups by the Biden administration.

The order by U.S. District Judge Tonya Chutkan prevents — for now — the Environmental Protection Agency from ending the grant program, which totaled $20 billion.

Chutkan's order also blocks Citibank, which holds the money on behalf of the EPA, from transferring the money back to the government or anyone else.