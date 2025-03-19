Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in grants awarded to three climate groups by the Biden administration
FILE - Vice President JD Vance, right, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, listen as Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, center, speaks in East Palestine Fire Station on Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Vice President JD Vance, right, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, listen as Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, center, speaks in East Palestine Fire Station on Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By MICHAEL PHILLIS and MATTHEW DALY – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in grants awarded to three climate groups by the Biden administration.

The order by U.S. District Judge Tonya Chutkan prevents — for now — the Environmental Protection Agency from ending the grant program, which totaled $20 billion.

Chutkan's order also blocks Citibank, which holds the money on behalf of the EPA, from transferring the money back to the government or anyone else.

Climate United Fund and other groups had sued the EPA, its administrator Lee Zeldin and Citibank, saying they had illegally denied the groups access to $14 billion awarded last year through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, commonly referred to as a “green bank." The program was created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to finance clean energy and climate-friendly projects.

Zeldin accused the grant recipients of mismanagement, fraud and self-dealing and froze the grants.

FILE - Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

EPA terminates Biden-era climate grants worth $20 billion

EPA plans to cut scientific research program, could fire more than 1,000 employees

A breakdown of major EPA deregulatory moves around water, air, climate

The Latest

A woman reacts over the body of a person killed during overnight Israeli army airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Netanyahu says Israeli strikes across Gaza that killed hundreds are 'only the beginning'

8m ago

A Nigerian city devastated by flooding has quickly recovered. Locals credit community spirit

16m ago

Louisiana puts man to death in its first nitrogen gas execution, his lawyer says

17m ago

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.