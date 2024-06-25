Breaking: BREAKING: VW’s $5B Rivian investment could help support Georgia plant
Nation & World News

Judge blocks Michigan's abortion waiting period, 2 years after voters approved abortion rights

A judge has blocked Michigan’s 24-hour waiting period for abortions and some other abortion-related provisions
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday blocked Michigan's 24-hour waiting period for abortions, saying it conflicts with a 2022 voter-approved amendment to the state constitution that guarantees abortion rights.

The waiting period “forces needless delay on patients after they are able to consent to a procedure, thus burdening and infringing upon a patient’s access to abortion care,” said Judge Sima Patel of the Court of Claims.

Patel issued a preliminary injunction against the waiting period, which has been in place for years, and also blocked portions of state law that require abortion providers give information about adoption and depictions of the fetus.

The judge also stopped Michigan's requirement that only a physician can perform an abortion, noting that it excluded qualified nurses, physician assistants and nurse midwives.

“This exacerbates existing provider shortages, leading to large swathes of Michigan that currently lack physicians to provide abortion care,” Patel said.

The lawsuit was filed by Northland Family Planning Centers and a group called Medical Students for Choice. The legal challenge will continue while the injunction is in place.

State attorneys who had to defend the laws said a waiting period simply gave someone time to reflect on a major decision.

Abortion rights were added to the state constitution by nearly 57% of voters in 2022, months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised the injunction.

“By removing these barriers to reproductive health care, we will ensure Michigan is a state where you can make the medical decisions that are best for you and your family in consultation with your doctor," Whitmer said.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
VW’s $5B Rivian investment could help support Georgia plant1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Trump, co-defendants urge Georgia appeals court to disqualify Fani Willis

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center
1h ago

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korea’s latest missile test likely ended in failure, South Korea's military says
8m ago
Iowa floodwaters breach levees as even more rain forecast for drenched Midwest
10m ago
Brazil’s Supreme Court decriminalizes possession of marijuana for personal use
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds