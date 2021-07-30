Judge allows Jussie Smollett's lawyer to stay on the case

In his ruling, Cook County Judge James Linn took the unusual step of prohibiting Smollett attorney Nenye Uche from questioning the two brothers, Abinbola and Olabinjo Osudairo, should the case go to trial, and that someone else on the actor's legal team would have to do it should the need arise.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb argued that the alleged conversations between Uche and the brothers in 2019, shortly after Smollett said he was a victim of a hate crime, created a conflict of interest. However Linn found that it was in the court's interest to allow Smollett to retain his chosen lawyer “when his liberty is at stake,” even if the judge found Webb's concerns to be legitimate.