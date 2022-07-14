BreakingNews
1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex
ajc logo
X

Judge again denies Bannon bid to delay his trial next week

FILE - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after departing federal court on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after departing federal court on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A federal judge has again denied a request from Steve Bannon to delay his criminal contempt trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday again denied a request from Steve Bannon to delay his criminal contempt trial, saying he was confident a fair and impartial jury could be seated despite the extensive media coverage of the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols had earlier in the week rejected a bid by Bannon's lawyers to delay his trial, which is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection. He made a similar ruling Thursday, turning aside concerns from Bannon's lawyers about a CNN report set to air on the eve of trial and what they said were prejudicial comments made during a hearing this week by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I am cognizant of current concerns about publicity and bias and whether we can seat a jury that is going to be appropriate and fair, but as I said before, I believe the appropriate course is to go through the voir dire process,” Nichols said, referring to the questioning of individual jurors before they are selected. “And I have every intention of getting a jury that is appropriate, fair and unbiased.”

Should that not happen, he said, the court will simply start the process over.

Bannon is charged in Washington's federal court with defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee that sought his records and testimony. Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the Justice Department received a congressional referral. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

He previously argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

A lawyer for Bannon told the committee in a letter over the weekend that Bannon was now prepared to testify after Trump issued his own letter saying he would waive any claim of executive privilege.

Though such a professed willingness to testify won't erase the criminal charges Bannon faces, Nichols left open the possibility that the letters could be referenced at trial, saying the information was “at least potentially relevant” to Bannon's defense.

The judge mused earlier Thursday that Bannon could argue that he believed the committee's dates for compliance with the subpoena were malleable and flexible — an argument prosecutors say is belied by the facts and the law.

“The crime of default (with regard to a subpoena) is complete at the time,” prosecutor Amanda Vaughn said.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Combined ShapeCaption
Steve Bannon's attorneys M. Evan Corcoran, left and David Schoen talk to reporters after a hearing on Bannon's trial at federal court on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Steve Bannon's attorneys M. Evan Corcoran, left and David Schoen talk to reporters after a hearing on Bannon's trial at federal court on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Combined ShapeCaption
Steve Bannon's attorneys M. Evan Corcoran, left and David Schoen talk to reporters after a hearing on Bannon's trial at federal court on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Editors' Picks
The Braves lost a series. The Mets proved a point21h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
20h ago
Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton
19h ago
Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton
19h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
The Latest
WNBA's Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses
6m ago
Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC
7m ago
US stocks fall as JPMorgan releases weak earnings, warning
11m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
21h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
23h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top