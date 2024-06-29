Nation & World News

Judge acquits 28 people accused in Panama Papers case, including law firm co-founder

A judge has acquitted 28 people accused of money laundering in an international case known as the Panama Papers
FILE - Juergen Mossack, partner of the law firm Mossack-Fonseca, leaves the Supreme Court during the trial of the "Panama Papers" money laundering case in Panama City, April 8, 2024. On Friday, a Panamanian judge acquitted Mossack and 27 other people who were accused of money laundering in the notorious Panama Papers case. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Juergen Mossack, partner of the law firm Mossack-Fonseca, leaves the Supreme Court during the trial of the "Panama Papers" money laundering case in Panama City, April 8, 2024. On Friday, a Panamanian judge acquitted Mossack and 27 other people who were accused of money laundering in the notorious Panama Papers case. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera, File)
21 minutes ago

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A judge has acquitted 28 people accused of money laundering in an international case known as the Panama Papers, including the co-founder of a law firm that authorities say was at the center of a conspiracy to hide money linked to illegal activities.

Jürgen Mossack founded Mossack & Fonseca with then associate Ramón Fonseca, who died in May. Mossack was acquitted on Friday along with others after a Panamanian judge found that the evidence against Mossack didn't comply with the chain of custody after authorities raided the office of the now defunct firm.

Prosecutors had accused Mossack, Fonseca and others of creating offshore companies and using complex transactions to hide money from illegal activities related to the so-called car wash corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to a charge related to using shell companies to hide millions of dollars in bribes paid worldwide to win public contracts.

The judge noted that other evidence in the Panama Papers case “was not sufficient and conclusive to determine the criminal responsibility of the accused.”

In addition, the judge lifted personal and property precautionary measures against all the defendants, according to a judicial statement.

“We feel satisfied in the midst of mixed emotions, because many lives were affected along the way,” Guillermina Mc Donald, who was the defense attorney for Mossack and Fonseca, told The Associated Press. Her firm also represented 80% of the accused firm’s collaborators.

Judge Balaoisa Marquínez had decided to combine the Panama Papers case with another known as “Operation Car Wash,” a major anti-corruption investigation that began in Brazil.

On Friday, she ruled that in the car wash case, “it was not possible to determine the entry of money from illicit sources, coming from Brazil, into the Panamanian financial system with the purpose of hiding, concealing, disguising or helping to evade the legal consequences of the preceding crime.”

In June 2022, Mossack, Fonseca and 37 other people were acquitted in a separate money laundering case.

The investigation in Brazil began in 2014, with the Mossack & Fonseca firm later coming under scrutiny after 11 million financial documents tied to the company were leaked.

The repercussions of the leak were widespread: it led to the resignation of a prime minister in Iceland and brought scrutiny to now former leaders of Argentina and Ukraine, Chinese politicians and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

BREAKING
4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285/Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
11m ago
Cavendish struggles with apparent stomach and heat issues during opening Tour de France...
12m ago
Teen shot and killed by police in upstate New York, authorities say
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event