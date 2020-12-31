Judge: 4,000 voters can't be blocked based on address data

Gardner ruled that challenged voters in the county must be given provisional ballots, but those ballots must be counted unless there's evidence to show a voter is ineligible other than their appearance on the federal change of address registry.

A temporary restraining order by the same judge earlier this week had also blocked election officials in rural Ben Hill County from keeping 150 similarly challenged voters from the polls. But that order was dissolved by Gardner's ruling Wednesday, which imposed no restrictions on Ben Hill County.

Election officials in several Georgia counties, including in Fulton and Cobb counties in metro Atlanta, have rejected similar challenges.

Attorneys for the Muscogee and Ben Hill county election boards had asked Gardner to recuse herself in the case. The judge is the sister of Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 and founder of the voting rights group Fair Fight.