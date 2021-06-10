Juarez leads Oklahoma past Florida State for fifth title

Jocelyn Alo homered in Game 3, her 34th of the season, extending her school single-season record. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year hit four homers in the World Series, including the go-ahead blast in Game 2.

Left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo went 10-for-21 in the World Series and made several outstanding catches during the week.

Florida State (49-13-1) was seeking its second national championship in the past three World Series under coach Lonni Alameda. Kathryn Sandercock gave up one hit in 3 1/3 innings of relief in the final game. She won three games at the World Series.

Florida State freshman Kaley Mudge set the record for most hits in a Women’s College World Series with 14.

Alo's homer got things started for Oklahoma on Thursday. Freshman Jayda Coleman poked one just over the fence in the second inning to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead and the early jolt they’ve been lacking for much of the week.

Florida State scored in the third when Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings lost a popup in the sun, allowing Kalei Harding to score.

Oklahoma responded quickly. With the bases loaded and two outs in the third, Jennings scored on a wild pitch by freshman reliever Emma Wilson. Coleman then hit a hard line drive off the left field wall to score two and give the Sooners a 5-1 lead.

Oklahoma's Giselle Juarez (45) reacts after striking out Florida State's Cassidy Davis to end the first half of the first inning of the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Florida State's Josie Muffley (10) forces out Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) at second base in the second inning of the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates as she runs around the bases with a home run in the second inning of the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series against Florida State, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma's Giselle Juarez (45) pitches in the first inning against Florida State in the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki