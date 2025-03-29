Juan Soto slugs first homer for New York Mets against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto hit his first home run with the New York Mets on Friday night, connecting in the third inning against the Houston Astros.

With two out and no one on, Soto drove a 1-2 pitch from Hunter Brown deep to right to give New York a 3-0 lead.

The 26-year-old Soto watched the ball as it sailed into the outfield and then slowly started walking toward first base before lightly flipping his bat. The homer traveled 390 feet.