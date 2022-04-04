JPMorgan's Dimon warns of myriad issues for economy, bank

He also put some blame on the Federal Reserve, which now faces a need to increase interest rates sharply this year to combat inflation.

“The Federal Reserve and the government did the right thing by taking bold dramatic actions following the misfortune unleashed by the pandemic. In hindsight, it worked. But also in hindsight, the medicine … was probably too much and lasted too long.”

“I do not envy the Fed for what it must do next: The stronger the recovery, the higher the rates that follow,” he added.

Dimon, who has long advocated for the U.S. to rebuild its infrastructure and put money into energy independence by developing oil and gas assets domestically, said the war in Ukraine should be seen as yet another reason why being reliant on foreign sources of oil is not good for the U.S. and its allies.

“Disruptions to the global energy system are again highlighting our urgent global need to provide energy resources securely, reliably and affordably and, at the same time, address long-term clean energy solutions and strategies to reduce our carbon footprint," he said.

JPMorgan will report its quarterly results next week, the start of earnings season for most of corporate America. Investors will be looking for banks to discuss the impact of the war as well as any bank exposure to Russia and Ukraine.