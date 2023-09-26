JPMorgan to pay $75 million on claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEN SWEET – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase agreed Tuesday to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise." It had been seeking penalties and disgorgement of at least $190 million, in addition to other damages.

In effect, the Virgin Islands had argued that JPMorgan had been complicit in Epstein's behavior and did not raise any red flags to law enforcement or bank regulators about Epstein being a “high risk” customer and making repeated large cash withdrawals.

The settlement averts a trial that had been set to start next month.

The bank also said it reached an confidential legal settlement with James "Jes" Staley, the former top JPMorgan executive who managed the Epstein account before leaving the the bank. JPMorgan sued Staley earlier this year, alleging that he covered up or minimized Epstein's wrongdoing in order to maintain the lucrative account.

JPMorgan had already agreed to pay $290 million in June in a class-action lawsuit that involved victims of Epstein's trafficking crimes.

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

___

Associated Press reporter Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta committee OKs nearly $4 million payment in police custody death4h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Morehouse College readies for visit from Vice President Kamala Harris
14m ago

Credit: AP

What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
15m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
3h ago

Credit: AP

‘A true blessing’: Venezuelan migrants in Georgia cheer about new status
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Exasperated residents flee Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan seizes control of breakaway...
5m ago
Biden will join the UAW strike picket line. Historians can't recall any president doing...
6m ago
The UK's hardline immigration chief says international rules make it too easy to seek...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

What is saltwater intrusion and how is it affecting Louisiana’s drinking water?
14h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
21h ago
VIDEO
End of writers strike offers good news for Georgia
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top