JPMorgan to pay $75 million on claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein
National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Why Ron DeSantis will debate Gavin Newsom in Georgia 4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta committee OKs nearly $4 million payment in police custody death
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
2h ago

Credit: AP

‘A true blessing’: Venezuelan migrants in Georgia cheer about new status
5h ago

Credit: AP

‘A true blessing’: Venezuelan migrants in Georgia cheer about new status
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Need a side gig? UPS says it needs 100,000 workers for the holidays
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Leader of Spain's conservative tries to form government and slams alleged amnesty talks...
5m ago
Canada's government calls on House speaker to resign over inviting a man who fought for a...
5m ago
Americans have poor math skills. It’s a threat to US standing in the global economy...
9m ago
Featured

VIDEO
End of writers strike offers good news for Georgia
20h ago
Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
23h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top