JPMorgan elevates 2 women to run bank's biggest division

If a woman would be chosen to run JPMorgan Chase, it would be only the second female to be the head of a major financial institution. Citigroup promoted Jane Fraser into the CEO role this year, the first woman to run a major Wall Street bank.

Smith's retirement is a sea change at JPMorgan. Smith has largely been considered one of the most successful consumer bankers in the industry, creating such products like Chase's Sapphire Reserve Card and heavily promoting Chase to use digital channels to reach customers.

Smith's name came up repeatedly in reports and rumors that he was a possible successor to Dimon, or could potentially become CEO of another bank. However, there were two factors that went against him. Smith, 62, is relatively close in age to Dimon, 65, and would not be considered a viable long-term replacement for Dimon when he retires.

The other issue is outside pressure. Politicians, industry watchers and activists have actively pressed for JPMorgan and other major banks to consider promoting a woman, particularly since banking is such a male-dominated profession. At a Congressional hearing in 2019, all seven heads of the major Wall Street banks were asked whether they were considering a woman or person of color as their successor. None of the CEOs at that hearing raised their hands at the time.