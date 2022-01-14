JPMorgan 4Q earnings fall 14%, but 2021 profit sets record

The New York-based financial giant on Friday reported a profit of $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share for the last three months of 2021. That's down from a profit of $12.14 billion, or $3.79 a share, in the same period a year ago. While JPMorgan's profits fell, the results were still better than what analysts had forecast, with the average per-share profit on FactSet being $3.01.

For the past several quarters, JPMorgan has been able to make up for flat interest rates by having a strong performance out of its investment bank and by releasing billions of dollars from its so-called loan-loss reserves. The reserves are money the bank set aside in the first months of the pandemic to cover potentially bad loans. Those loan-loss reserve releases gave the a bank several one-time boosts to its profits.