Journalists released after arrest at B.C. pipeline dispute

Police said the road was cleared on Thursday.

Opposition among Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to the 670-kilometer (416 mile) pipeline sparked rallies and rail blockades across Canada early last year, while the elected council of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and others nearby have agreed to the project.

A memorandum of understanding had been signed between the hereditary chiefs and the federal and provincial governments, easing tensions up until now.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern British Columbia to Kitimat, British Columbia It is more than halfway finished with almost all the route cleared and 200 kilometers (121 miles) of pipeline installed, Coastal GasLink has said.

Asked about the arrests by reporters in Ottawa, Mendicino said it was not for him or the government to adjudicate the case or to direct police operations on the ground, but it’s important that journalists can do their jobs without interference.

British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said a free press is critical to democracy and he hoped the situation would not escalate.