Journalists prepare for protests where they could be targets

Reporters at the Minneapolis Star Tribune went through a harrowing summer of covering civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, with some shot by rubber bullets, tear-gassed or detained by police. The current situation is different, said Suki Dardarian, the Star Tribune's vice president and managing editor.

“The protest this summer was targeted at the system,” she said. “The risk to us was as bystanders. There were a few people who didn't like us, but it wasn't an anti-media situation. In this case, people are inflamed not just against the government but the media.”

A “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul, Minnesota last week shifted to the residence of Gov. Tim Walz, who said state troopers had to hustle his 14-year-old son to safety.

Gas masks and bullet-proof vests are being provided to Star Tribune journalists assigned to cover upcoming rallies, and they will be watched by security hired by the newspaper. The experience of last summer helps in planning; without it, Dardarian said she didn't know whether the vests would have been ordered.

“It did help us think more clearly and more strategically about what we needed to do, and to take it seriously,” she said.

While demonstrations are not expected everywhere, The Associated Press is prepared to cover Capitols in all 50 states, said Brian Carovillano, the organization’s vice president and managing editor.

“We’re not commenting on specific security precautions, other than to say the safety of our journalists is our No. 1 priority," he said. "We’re drawing on the expertise of a lot of people who have a lot of experience covering difficult and sometimes scary situations.”

Most organizations stress the importance of teamwork, so journalists who are working are accompanied by someone responsible for looking around them for potential danger. Plans include escape routes and regular check-ins with editors.

“If you go out to these demonstrations alone, that's a bad decision,” said Connor Radnovich of the Statesman Journal in Salem, Oregon.

Radnovich will cover demonstrations at Oregon's statehouse, bringing a significant advantage to the job. His hobby is self-defense, and he's been trained to recognize the signs that someone is about to get violent.

In many war zones, journalists make sure they are clearly identified as press so they are not mistaken for enemy combatants. It's a trickier call at demonstrations where some participants consider the press itself the enemy.

Tim Lambert, news director at WITF-FM in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said that instead of wearing a lanyard or outward identifier, his reporter will carry a press pass in a pocket that can be easily reached. In Pennsylvania, where Joe Biden’s narrow win essentially gave him the presidency, state employees at the Capitol are advised to take next Tuesday and Wednesday off.

The public radio station has bought skateboard helmets, gas masks, eye protectors, knee pads, first aid kits and water bottles for its reporters.

“We didn't go as far as protective plates or bullet-proof vests,” Lambert said. “We will revisit that if things go south.”

A six-foot fence has been installed around the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. The state has been a hotbed of activity by anti-government extremists, and six men unhappy with coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were charged in a plot to kidnap her.

The Michigan Press Association has arranged for a safe spot within sight of the Capitol if reporters need to retreat to cover any unrest from indoors, spokeswoman Lisa McGraw said.

The AP learned firsthand at the U.S. Capitol of the dangers. Some of the company’s equipment was stolen and vandalized, and photographer John Minchillo was roughed up by demonstrators before being pulled to safety. Minchillo went back to work, and photographer Scott Applewhite stayed on duty in the House chamber despite being told to evacuate.

“It’s the AP’s mission to be there and bear witness when others can’t be there,” Carovillano said. “That’s basically our whole reason for existence.”

For the most part, news organizations don't have trouble finding people for dangerous assignments. It's the job of managers to assess the risks.

John Hiner, vice president of content for MLive, a digital-first operation affiliated with eight newspapers in Michigan, said he's never seen a time with this much hostility toward journalists. Some of his reporters have received death threats.

“Frankly, it's discouraging,” Hiner said. “But it does not discourage our commitment to do what we are doing for democracy. If anything, it's heightened our sense that what we do is important.

“I'm proud of my people, but I worry every single day.”

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police guards the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: Jose F. Moreno Credit: Jose F. Moreno

Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, Jan. 11 as several protests and rallies are expected. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Workers maneuver sheets of plywood into place as they work to cover the first floor windows at the Illinois State Capitol in preparations for possible protests, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that he has activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard amid threats of armed protests in capital cities across the country in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Credit: Justin L. Fowler Credit: Justin L. Fowler

A new security fence forming a four-sided box has been placed on the west side of the Ohio Statehouse in anticipation of a Pro-Trump protest this weekend on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Doral Chenoweth Credit: Doral Chenoweth

Ohio Statehouse maintenance employees board up the windows of the building behind the United Spanish War Veterans Memorial statue in preparation for planned weekend protests in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Statehouse and all state buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed Sunday through Wednesday. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Adam Cairns Credit: Adam Cairns

Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol stand guard by the Kansas Senate chambers Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) Credit: Evert Nelson Credit: Evert Nelson

A Washington State Patrol trooper stands near a bust of President George Washington in the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The building is closed to the public, and officials said that security on the Capitol campus will remain tight at least through next week when Joe Biden is sworn in as the President of the United States. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren