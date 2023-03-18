X

Journalists held over South Sudan president video are freed

By DENG MACHOL, Associated Press
1 hour ago
South Sudan’s National Security Service has released the remaining journalists who had been detained for weeks over a video apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's National Security Service has released the remaining journalists who had been detained for weeks over a video apparently showing the country's president urinating on himself during an event.

At least seven journalists with the state broadcaster were detained in January following the circulation of the video of President Salva Kiir during the inauguration of a road project.

In a statement on Friday, the Union of Journalists of South Sudan said the two remaining journalists had been freed. None of the journalists were charged.

The union "will continue to engage with all stakeholders in the country to ensure journalists work in a free and safe environment,” the journalists' organization said.

The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and was widely shared online. It showed the 71-year-old Kiir standing during the national anthem and then looking down at what appeared to be a spreading stain, before the camera turned away.

One of the released journalists, Garang John, in a Facebook post said his health had been “totally compromised” by the 60 days of confinement.

“I am completely weak and tired but it shall be well," he said.

