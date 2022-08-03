ajc logo
X

Journalist, 2 others killed in Mexico; 13th this year

National & World News
1 hour ago
A journalist was among three people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was among three people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year.

Guanajuato Gov. Diego Rodríguez Vallejo condemned the Tuesday night killings of Ernesto Méndez and two others via Twitter Wednesday.

Press freedom organization Article 19 said that armed attackers stormed a bar owned by Méndez’s family in San Luis de la Paz late Tuesday.

Méndez was the director of the local outlet Tu Voz, or Your Voice.

Méndez had also worked until three years ago at the news site Zona Franca, according to its director Carmen Martínez.

It was not immediately clear whether Méndez was enrolled in the federal government’s protection program for journalists and human rights defenders under threat.

While organized crime is often involved in journalist killings, small town officials or politicians with political or criminal motivations are often suspects as well. Journalists running small news outlets in Mexico’s interior are easy targets.

Editors' Picks
Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate17h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
6h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
5h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
1h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
1h ago
Eighth-inning play becomes crucial in Braves’ loss to Phillies
1h ago
The Latest
EXPLAINER: Does health care law protect emergency abortion?
2m ago
WH says falling gas prices matter more than OPEC numbers
3m ago
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms
6m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
16h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top