Journalism wins the Preakness two weeks after finishing 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism won the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, coming from behind down the stretch make good on the lofty expectations of being the favorite in the middle leg of the Triple Crown two weeks after finishing second to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby.

Finishing first in a field of nine horses that did not include Sovereignty but featured some of the best competition in the country, Journalism gave trainer Michael McCarthy his second Preakness victory. It is Umberto Rispoli’s first in a Triple Crown race, and he is the first jockey from Italy to win one of them.

Gosger was second, Sandman third and Goal Oriented fourth.