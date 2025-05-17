Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Journalism wins the Preakness two weeks after finishing 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

Journalism has won the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes
Journalism stands in his stable at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Journalism stands in his stable at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism won the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, coming from behind down the stretch make good on the lofty expectations of being the favorite in the middle leg of the Triple Crown two weeks after finishing second to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby.

Finishing first in a field of nine horses that did not include Sovereignty but featured some of the best competition in the country, Journalism gave trainer Michael McCarthy his second Preakness victory. It is Umberto Rispoli’s first in a Triple Crown race, and he is the first jockey from Italy to win one of them.

Gosger was second, Sandman third and Goal Oriented fourth.

Journalism thrived on a warm day that dried out the track after torrential rain fell at Pimlico Race Course for much of the past week. Those conditions suited him better than the slop at Churchill Downs in the Derby.

Sovereignty did not take part after his owners and trainer Bill Mott decided to skip the Preakness, citing the two-week turnaround, and aim for the Belmont on June 7. That made this a fifth time in seven years that the Preakness, for various reasons, was contested without a Triple Crown bid at stake.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Brandy Lee, of Delray Beach, Fla., wears a decorative hat as a horse parades ahead of the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Journalism is washed down at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kentucky Derby entrant Journalism works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Journalism opens as the 8-5 morning line favorite for the 150th Preakness Stakes

Another Kentucky Derby winner not in the Preakness reignites debate about Triple Crown changes

The 150th Preakness is the last at old Pimlico before demolition. Winners share their top memories

The Latest

A photo of 5-year-old Palestinian girl Naya Kareem, who was killed during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, is displayed during a protest calling for an end to the war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

Israel launches a new military operation in Gaza. Netanyahu tells negotiating team to stay at talks

9m ago

Promoter’s Caution could add random layer of chaos in NASCAR All-Star Race

12m ago

Austria's JJ wins Eurovision Song Contest with pop-opera song 'Wasted Love'

13m ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.