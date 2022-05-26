Josh Donaldson apologizes to Jackie Robinson's family

The New York Yankees third baseman was suspended for one game and fined on Monday by Major League Baseball. The league said Donaldson's comment on Saturday was “disrespectful and in poor judgment." Donaldson has appealed the discipline.

“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball," Donaldson said in a statement Thursday issued through his agency, MVP Sports. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding.