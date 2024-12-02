Nation & World News
Josh Allen has TDs passing, rushing and receiving as Bills rout 49ers 35-10 in snow, clinch AFC East

Josh Allen scored a receiving touchdown on a pass he threw in his latest do-everything performance, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fifth straight AFC East title with a 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on a snowy Sunday night
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for the end zone to score against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for the end zone to score against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By JOHN WAWROW – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen scored a receiving touchdown on a pass he threw in his latest do-everything performance, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fifth straight AFC East title with a 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on a snowy Sunday night.

Allen had touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving, becoming the first quarterback and seventh player in the Super Bowl era to do that and the first since the Niners’ Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

His receiving TD came on a play in which he threw to Amari Cooper, who was wrapped up short of the goal line and pitched the ball back to Allen. The QB sprinted to the left corner of the end zone and dived past for the pylon for the score. Allen was credited with a touchdown passing and receiving on the play, although it did not count as a reception.

His final numbers: 13 of 17 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 18 yards and a score, and zero catches for 7 yards and a TD.

Snow flew like confetti in celebration from the packed stands as the Bills scored on four of five possessions spanning halftime to build a 28-3 lead, starting with Ray Davis’ 5-yard run. James Cook scored on a career-long 65-yard run and finished with 107 yards rushing.

Buffalo has won seven straight since back-to-back losses to Baltimore and Houston, and is 10-2 or better for just the fifth time in team history and first since 1991. The Bills became the NFL’s eighth team, and first since Indianapolis in 2009, to clinch a division title with five games remaining.

Allen upped his career total to 247 TDs (186 passing, 59 rushing and two receiving) to break Hall of Famer Jim Kelly's franchise record of 244. His other scoring plays were a 7-yard pass to Mack Hollins and an 8-yard run.

The defending NFC champion 49ers (5-7) unraveled as they dropped their third straight and lost McCaffrey to a knee injury in the second quarter. McCaffrey appeared to step awkwardly with his left foot on the snow-slicked field and went down immediately. After being examined on the sideline, he limped to the locker room and was ruled out at the start of the second half.

McCaffrey had 53 yards on seven carries when he exited the game, his fourth after missing the first eight of the season with Achilles tendinitis.

Very little went right for the 49ers, who are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs a season after losing the Super Bowl to Kansas City.

With snow falling all night and getting heavier as the game progressed, the Niners' Jake Moody missed field goal attempts from 45 and 55 yards. The 49ers turned the ball over three times, losing three fumbles, including fullback Kyle Juszczyk getting the ball punched out of his arms at Buffalo’s 2 to end San Francisco’s first drive of the second half.

Moody opened the scoring with a 33-yard field goal and Isaac Guerendo scored on a 15-yard run.

49ers: Host Chicago next Sunday.

Bills: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, middle, scores past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo, right, runs for a touchdown past Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel, right, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins, middle left, scores a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Snow falls at Highmark Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

