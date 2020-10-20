José Padilla, DJ famed for Ibiza chill-out music, dead at 64

The Café del Mar bar in Ibiza, where Padilla made his name with sets played at sunset, said in a tweet that he “chilled a generation of clubbers and his art touched the lives of millions” through album sales.

Padilla was behind the celebrated Café del Mar musical compilation series. He had a wide range of musical tastes, including pastoral groups such as the Penguin Café Orchestra, maverick singer songwriters like John Martyn, flamenco, bossa nova and dub.