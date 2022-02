Jordan says crackdown on drug smugglers is bringing results

"It did not bear fruit for long periods, which forced us to change the rules of engagement,” he said of the Syrian pledges to help.

As he spoke, soldiers stood by and army vehicles could be seen patrolling the border. Al-Hiyari said the mission is also aimed at stopping the shipment of drugs out of Jordan and across the region.

An illegal drug industry has flourished in Syria after 10 years of civil war. In recent years, the Arab Mediterranean country has emerged as a hotspot for making and selling captagon, an illegal amphetamine. Both Syria and neighboring Lebanon have become gateways for the drug to the Middle East, particularly the Gulf.

In September, Syrian and Jordanian officials discussed border security after Syrian government forces captured rebel-held areas along the Jordanian frontier. A month later, Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke with Syrian President Bashar Assad for the first time in a decade after the two countries reopened a key border crossing.

Jordan shares a long porous border with its northern neighbor and is home to more than 650,000 Syrian refugees who fled the civil war.

On Monday, Abdullah visited the area, saluting army personnel and stressing the need to deal firmly with infiltration and smuggling, the Royal Court said.

According to the Jordanian army, the military last year thwarted about 361 infiltration or smuggling attempts and 48 smuggling operations.

Caption Jordanian soldiers patrol along the eastern Jordan-Syria border, in al-Washash, Mafraq governorate, Jordan, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, during media tour organised by the Jordanian army. Colonel Mustafa Al-Hiyari, head of the Military Information Directorate said Jordan is directly confronted with an undeclared war with drug smugglers and arms dealers. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Caption Colonel Mustafa Al-Hiyari, center, head of the Military Information Directorate, speaks to reporters during a media tour organised by the Jordanian army, near the eastern Jordan-Syria border, in al-Washash, Mafraq governorate, Jordan, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Al-Hiyari said that Jordan was changing the rules of engagement with smugglers as a result of the changing nature of the threat after the killing of an army officer in a shootout with smugglers along the long border with Syria. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)