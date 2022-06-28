ajc logo
Jordan promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port

A man suffers breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion is treated at a private hospital in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A man suffers breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion is treated at a private hospital in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Jordan's prime minister says he has instructed authorities to launch an investigation into the deadly blast at the port of Aqaba that killed at least 13 people

AQABA, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s prime minister said Tuesday that he has instructed authorities to launch an investigation into the deadly blast the previous day at the Red Sea port of Aqaba that killed at least 13 people.

A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke. Along with those killed, some 250 were sickened, authorities said.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh visited the site Tuesday and, citing civil defense and environmental authorities, said the gas concentration in the area had returned to normal. He said that most movement at the port has resumed, except for the exact site of the incident which was being cleaned and inspected.

Al-Khasawneh said “other nationalities” were among the dead, without elaborating. He said many of those in hospitals were being discharged.

Video carried on state TV showed the moment the tank exploded, sending dockworkers scrambling to escape the toxic cloud. Some 200 people were hospitalized.

The Public Security Directorate, which initially described it as a gas leak, said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured and sent specialists in to address the situation.

State-run Jordan TV said 13 people were killed. Al-Mamlaka TV, another official outlet, said 199 were still being treated in hospitals. The Public Security Directorate said a total of 251 people were injured.

Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea, next to the Israeli city of Eilat, which is just across the border. Both are popular beach and diving destinations.

Eilat’s emergency services said in a statement that there was no impact on the city but that they were following the situation closely.

Experts investigate a tank at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Experts investigate a tank at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A man is treated for breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A man is treated for breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Experts investigate a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Experts investigate a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A medic helps a man suffering breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion at a private hospital in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A medic helps a man suffering breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion at a private hospital in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A snapped cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A snapped cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A chlorine tank lies on the ground at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A chlorine tank lies on the ground at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Experts investigate at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Experts investigate at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
