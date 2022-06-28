Jordan promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port

The Public Security Directorate, which initially described it as a gas leak, said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured and sent specialists in to address the situation.

State-run Jordan TV said 13 people were killed. Al-Mamlaka TV, another official outlet, said 199 were still being treated in hospitals. The Public Security Directorate said a total of 251 people were injured.

Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea, next to the Israeli city of Eilat, which is just across the border. Both are popular beach and diving destinations.

Eilat’s emergency services said in a statement that there was no impact on the city but that they were following the situation closely.

Combined Shape Caption Experts investigate a tank at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh Combined Shape Caption Experts investigate a tank at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh

Combined Shape Caption A man is treated for breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh Combined Shape Caption A man is treated for breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh

Combined Shape Caption Experts investigate a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh Combined Shape Caption Experts investigate a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh

Combined Shape Caption A medic helps a man suffering breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion at a private hospital in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh Combined Shape Caption A medic helps a man suffering breathing difficulties after inhaling chlorine gas from Monday's toxic gas explosion at a private hospital in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh

Combined Shape Caption A cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh Combined Shape Caption A cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh

Combined Shape Caption A snapped cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh Combined Shape Caption A snapped cable hangs from a crane at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh

Combined Shape Caption A chlorine tank lies on the ground at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh Combined Shape Caption A chlorine tank lies on the ground at the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, Monday, June 28, 2022. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh