Jordan Hicks and Giants agree to $44 million, 4-year contract, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team.

The hard-throwing Hicks has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, compiling 32 career saves. But he made eight starts for St. Louis in 2022, and the Giants intend to add him to their rotation.