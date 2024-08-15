Jordan Chiles says panel's call for her to return Olympic bronze is 'unjust' and 'significant blow'

"I have no words," Chiles wrote in an Instagram post. "This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

USA Gymnastics has said it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep the medal. The sport's governing body in the United States disputes Romania's claim that Landi's appeal came 4 seconds too late, saying Sunday it submitted video evidence to CAS that showed Landi first appealed 13 seconds before the deadline.

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career,” Chiles posted. “Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach the challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games