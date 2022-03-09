Joplin mayor: Rally behind slain and wounded officers

“Please be present, show up, engage, and let the nation and world see, just like after our tornado, how we respond to tragedy as a community. We know how to pull together in love," Stanley said.

An EF-5 tornado tore through Joplin on May 22, 2011, destroying hundreds of homes, leveling a hospital, and killing about 160 people, and the community came together to recover and rebuild.

Authorities said more information about the shooting was expected to be released later Wednesday, but Stanley said it began as a “routine" case.

“It makes you really try to appreciate, try to respect, try to understand what our brave men and women have to do every day as they respond to the normal, and then not knowing what will happen," Stanley said.

The officers responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a store at the Northpark Crossing shopping center.

Rowland said officers were trying to take the suspect into custody when he shot two of them, then stole a police car and fled. He fired shots at police vehicles pursuing him, striking one vehicle as the bullet narrowly missed an officer, Rowland said.

The suspect wrecked the police car and fled on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin, where another officer and the suspect were shot. Police have not specified which officer shot Felix.

“This was a violent and unwarranted attack on our officers, and is indicative of the rise in violence against law enforcement officers we are witnessing nationwide, and it has to stop,” Rowland said. “We are a large family at the Joplin Police Department, a very large extended family, and today we are hurting."

Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said another scene was involved in the investigation, but he did not provide additional details.

Kim Jenkins, who lives near where the third officer and the suspect were shot, said she saw a man with a gun behind a fence across the street from her home, The Joplin Globe reported.

She said the officer drove down the street and stopped in front of a van the suspect was hiding behind. That’s when the suspect fired at the officer, apparently shooting him through the windshield of his patrol car.

“I don’t think he even had time to get out when the guy started shooting,” Jenkins said.

Several other officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was hit by gunfire, she said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Caption David DuRall leads hundreds of emergency personnel and community members in prayer Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at a vigil at Cunningham Park in Joplin, Mo. A Joplin police officer and the suspect were killed and two other officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after exchanges of gunfire that started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue and ended near Ninth Street and Connecticut Avenue. (Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP) Credit: Roger Nomer Credit: Roger Nomer Caption David DuRall leads hundreds of emergency personnel and community members in prayer Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at a vigil at Cunningham Park in Joplin, Mo. A Joplin police officer and the suspect were killed and two other officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after exchanges of gunfire that started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue and ended near Ninth Street and Connecticut Avenue. (Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP) Credit: Roger Nomer Credit: Roger Nomer