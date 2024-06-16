Jonquel Jones scores a career-high 34, Liberty top defending champs Aces for 8th straight win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each had a double-double and the New York Liberty pulled away in the second half to beat the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82 on Saturday.

Ionescu finished with 15 points and 12 assists and Stewart added 14 points and 12 rebounds for New York (12-2). Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 12 points and seven rebounds.

New York won its eighth straight game, while Las Vegas (6-6) has lost four of its last five games. Jones finished 12 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.