Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Mitchell, 79, is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, with her best known works including “Chelsea Morning," “Big Yellow Taxi" and “Free Man in Paris."

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement released Thursday. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes.”