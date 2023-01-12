ajc logo
X

Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

National & World News
26 minutes ago
Just months after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honor, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

WASHINGTON (AP) — A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honor: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Mitchell, 79, is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, with her best known works including “Chelsea Morning," “Big Yellow Taxi" and “Free Man in Paris."

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement released Thursday. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes.”

Mitchell, who lives in Los Angeles, will be honored March 1 at a tribute concert airing March 31 on PBS stations. Previous winners of the Gershwin prize include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Carole King.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in the statement. “Thank you for honoring me.”

Mitchell was also honored as the MusiCares person of the year before last year's Grammys. After nearly two decades away, she returned to the stage in August and plans to perform again this coming June.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Send somebody to find her.’ YSL trial judge not amused as potential jurors leave the...
1h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
10h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde wins big appointment after bucking McCarthy
1h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde wins big appointment after bucking McCarthy
1h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cliff Owen

Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
14m ago
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
15m ago
Wall Street in holding pattern ahead of key inflation data
22m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top