Jones, Weber lead Florida St. to upset of No. 3 Louisville

Jones shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Seminoles (9-6, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), recording her third double-double of the season. Florida State knocked off Louisville twice in the 2019-20 season when the Cardinals were ranked in the top 5 each time.

Kourtney Weber scored 14 as the Seminoles used a 9-0 run in the fourth period to pull in front and hold on for the victory, which was critical toward improving their NCAA Tournament prospects.