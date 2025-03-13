Nation & World News
Jones scores 28 as No. 25 Marquette rallies past Xavier 89-87 in Big East quarterfinal

Kam Jones scored 28 points and No. 25 Marquette rallied past Xavier 89-87 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals
Marquette forward Royce Parham (13) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By EVERETT MERRILL – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kam Jones scored 28 points and No. 25 Marquette rallied past Xavier 89-87 on Thursday in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

After trailing by 14 early in the second half, the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (23-9) took the lead for good at 81-80 on Jones' layup with 1:16 remaining.

David Joplin connected on a pivotal 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, and Marquette held on to earn a semifinal matchup with sixth-ranked and top-seeded St. John's on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Conwell scored a career-high 38 points for Xavier (21-11), a school record for a Big East Tournament game. The fourth-seeded Musketeers, perched precariously on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid, had won seven straight.

With former Marquette star Dwyane Wade sitting in the front row, Conwell shot 13 of 18 from the field and 7 for 11 on 3-pointers — including a long one he tossed in at the buzzer. Zach Freemantle had 15 points and Dailyn Swain added 11.

Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell scored 16 points apiece for Marquette. Joplin finished with 14.

Takeaways

Xavier went 11 of 23 (48%) on 3s. Should the Musketeers make the NCAA Tournament, that will be a key weapon in their arsenal.

Marquette heads into the semifinals on the strength of Jones’ scoring, but the Golden Eagles showed they're more than a one-man band with five players in double figures.

Key moment

Ross stole the ball from Freemantle near the top of the key, leading to a 3 from Joplin that gave Marquette an 84-80 advantage with 26 seconds to play.

Key stat

Jones scored in double figures for the 48th straight game, the longest current streak in the country.

Up next

Xavier: Fingers crossed on Selection Sunday.

Marquette: Dropped both its regular-season games against St. John’s, losing 70-64 at MSG in early February and then 86-84 in overtime last Saturday at home.

___

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) dribbles against Xavier guard Ryan Conwell (7) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette guards Chase Ross, left, and Stevie Mitchell, right, reach in to try and steal the ball from Xavier forward Zach Freemantle, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Xavier guard Ryan Conwell (7) looks to pass the ball past Marquette guard Chase Ross, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette forward David Joplin, right, and guard Zaide Lowery (7), left, hug after defeating Xavier in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette forward Royce Parham (13) reacts with Stevie Mitchell (4) after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Xavier guard Dailyn Swain, right, fouls Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Xavier head coach Sean Miller yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Xavier guard Dante Maddox Jr. (21) and Marcus Foster (1) attempt to steal the ball from Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) dribbles the ball against Xavier guard Ryan Conwell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

