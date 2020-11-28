Jones, No. 1 Bama roll past No. 22 Auburn 42-13 minus Saban

Smith had seven catches for 171 yards. Najee Smith ran for 96 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown, and John Metchie III caught a pair of scoring passes.

Bo Nix passed for 227 yards and ran for a late touchdown for the Tigers, but also threw two interceptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: Managed a solid 347 total yards but had some missed opportunities. The Tigers had to settle for three long field goal attempts by Anders Carlson, who made kicks of 45 and 47 yards. Star receiver Seth Williams, who's from nearby Cottondale, dropped a sure touchdown, too.

Alabama: Continued its strong defensive play of late, having given up 33 points in its last 18 quarters dating back to halftime of the Georgia game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama was already a unanimous No. 1 and didn't do anything to diminish its standing. Auburn could fall out of the rankings with the loss.

MOORE PICKS

Malachi Moore's interception of Nix late in the first half was his third of the season. He's the first Alabama freshman with multiple picks since 2015 when Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison and redshirt Marlon Humphrey all did it.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 5.

Alabama: At defending national champion LSU, one of two teams to beat the Tide last season, in a makeup game Dec. 5.

___

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) scores a touchdown against Auburn defensive back Jamien Sherwood (20) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

Alabama defensive back Daniel Wright stops Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

The ball comes out as Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is tackled and downed by Alabama defensive back Daniel Wright and defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

Auburn defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (14) defends on an incomplete pass to Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets away from the tackle of Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with a reception for a touchdown against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

Auburn defensive back Christian Tutt, left, stops Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

A pass goes off the hands of Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) as Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh