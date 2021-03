Jones and 3-pointers key No. 1 Stanford over Cowgirls 73-62

The Stanford 3-pointers came from everywhere from the opening minute.

Anna Wilson opened the scoring with consecutive shots from long range for a quick 10-3 Stanford lead. The Cowgirls committed five turnovers in the first quarter then briefly turned momentum with a 9-2 run.

Energized by the run, Oklahoma State's quick hands on defense were disrupting the Cardinal on both ends and Notoa tied it at 23 with a deep 3-pointer.

Then Stanford unleased from virtually everywhere in a long-range tidal wave for a 19-4 run that had all the Cardinal scoring weapons on display.

Cameron Brink started it from the left wing before Kiana Williams made three in a row. Williams then made a nifty 30-foot pass to sprinting Francesca Belibi for a transition basket. Wilson knocked down her third 3-pointer of the half and Stanford led 42-27.

Stanford stretched the lead as high as 20 before Oklahoma State made one last push with a 12-3 run to close the quarter keyed by Lexy Keys' 3-pointer. Stanford then got a scare when Williams limped off after twisting her knee on a block, but she quickly returned early in the fourth.

Stanford wasn't only about 3-pointers. The Cardinal opened the final period with Brink's soaring put back of a miss, and a muscular post-move layup from Haley Jones and the lead was back to 15.

BIG BROTHER WATCHING

Williams is from San Antonio and brought a big cheering section, but none more famous than Wilson's big brother. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was at the game to catch what may be his sister's final NCAA tournament. She wears the same No. 3 he does and scored eight of Stanford's first 10 points.

