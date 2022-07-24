ajc logo
X

Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France for 1st time

The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Bertrand Guay/Pool via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Bertrand Guay/Pool via AP)

National & World News
Updated 29 minutes ago
Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has won his first Tour de France title after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar

PARIS (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996.

Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains. He first took the yellow jersey from Pogacar in the Alps with a memorable ride up the Col du Granon, and followed up this week with an impressive display of strength in the last Pyrenean stage to the resort of Hautacam.

Vingegaard also had the upper hand in the race against the clock, gaining more time on Pogacar in Saturday’s individual time trial to effectively secure the title.

Pogacar finished runner-up overall and Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, completed the podium.

Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage — a mainly processional ride around Paris to the Champs-Elysees — in a sprint ahead of Dylan Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Netherlands' Bauke Mollema, right, ride during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Netherlands' Bauke Mollema, right, ride during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Netherlands' Bauke Mollema, right, ride during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Pascal Rossignol/Pool via AP)

Credit: Pascal Rossignol

The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Pascal Rossignol/Pool via AP)

Credit: Pascal Rossignol

Combined ShapeCaption
The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Pascal Rossignol/Pool via AP)

Credit: Pascal Rossignol

Credit: Pascal Rossignol

Combined ShapeCaption
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Editors' Picks
Braves place Adam Duvall on the injured list1h ago
‘He’s just searching’: Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña trying to find his way
19h ago
Commitments continue for Bulldogs with standout safety Joenel Aguero
23h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Summer League analysis, and Kyle Korver returns
The Latest
Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France
13m ago
Diana Kennedy, food writer devoted to Mexico, dies at 99
18m ago
Biden improves 'significantly,' throat still sore from COVID
20m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
5h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
22h ago
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top