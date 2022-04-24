ajc logo
X

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American humor

FILE - Jon Stewart poses for a portrait in promotion of his film, "Rosewater," in New York, Nov. 7, 2014. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Jon Stewart poses for a portrait in promotion of his film, "Rosewater," in New York, Nov. 7, 2014. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

National & World News
By ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press
2 hours ago
A host of celebrities and comedy royalty will gather Sunday night at the Kennedy Center as comedian, talk show host and political influencer Jon Stewart receives the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in humor

WASHINGTON (AP) — A host of celebrities and comedy royalty will gather Sunday night at the Kennedy Center as comedian, talk show host and political influencer Jon Stewart receives the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in humor.

Stewart, the 23rd recipient of the prize, will be honored by testimonials and skits from fellow comedians and previous Mark Twain recipients. Stewart himself spoke during Dave Chappelle’s Mark Twain ceremony in 2019.

The 59-year-old Stewart — born Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz — rose to prominence as a standup comic and host of multiple failed talk shows before taking over Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in 1999. His 16-year run as “Daily Show” host turned him into a cultural and political force as Stewart trained his satirical eye on both politics and an increasingly polarized national media.

In perhaps his most iconic moment, Stewart went on CNN’s popular “Crossfire” debate show in 2004 and challenged the show’s entire premise of left-wing vs. right-wing debate. Stewart told co-hosts Tucker Carlson and Paul Begala they had a “responsibility to the public discourse” that they were cheapening with insincere political role-playing.

Stewart’s appearance rocketed him to new levels of prominence and political relevance and may have sealed the fate of “Crossfire,” which was canceled three months later.

Since retiring from “The Daily Show” in 2015, Stewart has become a vocal proponent of a number of social causes and one of the most prominent voices in support of health care for Sept. 11 first responders in New York City. He recently returned to television as host of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+.

When Stewart's selection was announced in January, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter hailed his body of work as “equal parts entertainment and truth.”

Rutter said Stewart's career "demonstrates that we all can make a difference in this world through humor, humanity, and patriotism.”

This will be the first Mark Twain ceremony since Chappelle's in 2019. The award skipped 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from that two-year break, the prize has been presented annually since 1998, with Richard Pryor receiving the first honors.

Other recipients include Carol Burnett (the oldest recipient at age 80), Tina Fey (the youngest at age 40), Eddie Murphy, Jonathan Winters, George Carlin and Lily Tomlin. 2009 recipient Bill Cosby had his prize rescinded in 2018 amid multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart speaks in support of legislation to expand benefits and improve care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits and other hazards, at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart speaks in support of legislation to expand benefits and improve care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits and other hazards, at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart speaks in support of legislation to expand benefits and improve care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits and other hazards, at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ttelevision host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in New York, Nov. 30, 2011. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/Brad Barket, File)

Credit: Brad Barket

FILE - Ttelevision host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in New York, Nov. 30, 2011. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/Brad Barket, File)

Credit: Brad Barket

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ttelevision host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in New York, Nov. 30, 2011. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/Brad Barket, File)

Credit: Brad Barket

Credit: Brad Barket

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event, in New York, Nov. 10, 2015. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen

FILE - Comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event, in New York, Nov. 10, 2015. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event, in New York, Nov. 10, 2015. Stewart is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen

Credit: Greg Allen

Editors' Picks
Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park 3h ago
A man was arrested in Austell on April 15. He has been charged with burglary, trespassing and terroristic threats. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Sword-wielding man threatened an Austell family at their home, police say
52m ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
8h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
8h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
8h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp, Perdue to faceoff in Georgia GOP governor debate
The Latest
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
11m ago
Live updates | Spanish leader sees victory for Europe
22m ago
Exit polls show opposition winning Slovenian election
47m ago
Featured
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort
20h ago
Voter registration deadline for Georgia 2022 primary is Monday
7h ago
Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top