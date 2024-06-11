Jon Rahm withdraws from the US Open with a left foot infection

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday afternoon because of an infection in his left foot that led to concerns it could hurt the rest of his game.

Rahm, a past Masters champion and former No. 1 player in the world, announced his decision in a social media post. He says he consulted doctors and felt this was best in the long run.

He had to withdraw last week from a LIV Golf event in Houston because of the severe pain in his foot.