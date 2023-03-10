BreakingNews
Family: Activist’s hands were raised when shot by police at training center site
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jon Rahm out of Players Championship with stomach illness

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
Jon Rahm is out of The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jon Rahm withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday because of a stomach illness, leaving the strongest field of the year without its No. 1 player.

Rahm opened with a 71. He was due to play with second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy in the second round.

He pulled out some 30 minutes before his tee time with what his manager referred to as a “bad stomach bug.”

Rahm already is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, allowing him to regain the No. 1 ranking. Scheffler and McIlroy could overtake him this week depending on how they fare. McIlroy, who shot 76 on the first day, first had to try to make the cut.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Roster moves, Collin McHugh and Kyle Wright updates
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring preview: Georgia RB Kendall Milton is ‘trusting the process’
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech spring practice, Pro Day dates announced
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech spring practice, Pro Day dates announced
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Homegrown talent helping Kennesaw State make history
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
4m ago
DeSantis visits Iowa as interest in likely Trump rival rises
6m ago
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help
7m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
6h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top