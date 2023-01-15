ajc logo
X

Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight

National & World News
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC 285 got a major boost Saturday when UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight championship. He then vacated the title in hopes of getting a shot at the heavyweight belt.

White said he offered former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou the richest deal for a heavyweight in UFC history to fight Jones, but he turned it down. So White turned to Gane (11-1).

“Many believe, including me, (Jones is) the best of all time," White said. "Jon Jones has been ready, willing and able to fight anybody. He didn't care who it was.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss8h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
9h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Hot-shooting Georgia State scores 100 in win over Coastal Carolina
9h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Hot-shooting Georgia State scores 100 in win over Coastal Carolina
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada returns home a World Cup winner
The Latest

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
5m ago
Plane crashes during landing in Nepal resort town; 32 dead
17m ago
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
25m ago
Featured

Credit: HAND

Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
21h ago
Photos: One more Dawg Walk for the champion Bulldogs
13h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top